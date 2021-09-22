Board of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises gives in-principle approval for merger with Sony Pictures

At meeting held on 21 September 2021The Board of Directors of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises at its meeting held on 21 September 2021 has provided an in-principle approval for the merger between Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) & ZEEL.
ZEEL & SPNI have entered into a non-binding term sheet to combine both companies' linear networks, digital assets, production operations and program libraries. The term sheet provides an exclusive period of 90 days during which ZEEL and SPNI will conduct mutual diligence and finalize definitive agreement(s). The merged entity will be a publicly listed company in India.
s part of the transaction, Punit Goenka will continue to be the Managing Director and CEO of the merged entity. Further, certain non-compete arrangements will be agreed upon between the promoters of ZEEL and the promoters of SPNI. According to the term sheet, the promoter family is free to increase its shareholding from the current - 4% to up to 20%, in a manner that is in accordance with applicable law. Majority of the Board of Directors of the merged entity will be nominated by Sony Group.
