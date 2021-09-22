Godrej Properties successfully launches Godrej Woods in Noida

Godrej Properties today announced that it has sold 340 homes with an area of more than half a million square feet on the first day of launch making this one of the most successful launches in India in recent times.

Situated in Noida - Sector 43, Godrej Woods homes are set amidst a lush green development with over 600 trees.

The project offers several lifestyle amenities such as infinity-edge pools, a caf rivulet, modern clubhouse, orchards, forest trail, and an elevated walkway. Sector 43 has excellent connectivity due to its proximity to the Dadri Main Road in Central Noida in addition to the access to high quality social infrastructure.

