Mindtree strengthens leadership for expansion in Europe and Asia-Pacific

Mindtree is expanding in Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company has made several key executive appointments to further accelerate growth in the two markets.

The company has appointed Klaus Seifert as Head of Strategy for Europe and Chief Business Officer for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH). Munich-based Seifert brings more than two decades of experience in sales, business development, and P&L management across diverse industry sectors. He was formerly the head of Global Technology Services for DACH at IBM.

Erik Julius Larsen has joined the company as Chief Business Officer for Nordics and Benelux.

Larsen's experience of more than 25 years includes several executive positions in the IT industry across northern Europe. Prior to joining Mindtree, he worked at Cognizant as Country Manager and Head of Sales for Nordics.

Dominic Del Giudice has been appointed as Chief Business Officer for Asia-Pacific. Melbourne based Del Giudice joins Mindtree with more than two decades of management consulting, business and digital transformation, and enterprise and technology solutions experience with large multinational companies. He joins Mindtree from IBM, where he was Vice President and Senior Partner at IBM Global Business Services across Asia-Pacific and Australia/New Zealand.

