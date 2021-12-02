RattanIndia's Revolt Motors opens its first dealership store in Kolkata

RattanIndia Enterprises announced that Revolt Motors announced the expansion of its retail presence today in the Eastern India market. The company opens its first store in Kolkata, West Bengal region and it is the 16th dealership store across the country.

With the growing demand of EV's in the state, the West Bengal government has introduced various initiatives to accelerate the process of EV adoption and is targeting 10 lakh vehicle registrations to be EVs by 2025. In addition, the government has set up a dedicated EV cell, and confirmed no road tax and registration fees on electric wheelers.

