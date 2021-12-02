Coal India achieves 10% growth in coal offtake in Nov'21

-
ALSO READ
Coal India extends almost 9% gains in three days; hits 52-week high
NLC India ramps up coal production at Talabira Mine
Coal India records 14% growth in production and 17% growth in offtake
Praj Industries gains on MoU with India Oil Corp
Jindal Stainless inks MoU with Tata Steel Mining for mining of common boundary in Sukinda
-
Coal India and its subsidiaries achieved coal production of 53.8 million tons in month of November 2021, recording a year-on-year growth of 4.1%.
Coal offtake stood higher by 10.8% at 56.8 million tons in November 2021 compared to 51.3 million tons in November 2020.
For the period April - November 2021, coal production is up by 5.6% to 353.4 million tons while coal offtake has risen 17.9% to 421.1 million tons compared to corresponding period of previous year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU