Coal India achieves 10% growth in coal offtake in Nov'21

Coal India and its subsidiaries achieved coal production of 53.8 million tons in month of November 2021, recording a year-on-year growth of 4.1%.

Coal offtake stood higher by 10.8% at 56.8 million tons in November 2021 compared to 51.3 million tons in November 2020.

For the period April - November 2021, coal production is up by 5.6% to 353.4 million tons while coal offtake has risen 17.9% to 421.1 million tons compared to corresponding period of previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)