RattanIndia to make strategic investment in urban drone logistics platform Matternet

RattanIndia Enterprises has decided to make a strategic investment in US based Matternet, the world's most extensive urban drone logistics platform.
With this investment, REL has forayed into the deep-tech Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) industry, which is set to transform logistics ecosystems worldwide. Matternet, based out of Silicon Valley counts Boeing, Mercedes-Benz, McKesson Ventures and Sony as investors.
Matternet was founded in 2011 by Andreas Raptopoulos, a global thought leader in the UAV industry and a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Drones and Aerial Mobility Council. Matternet provides best-in-class technology for on-demand, autonomous aerial delivery in urban environments and has garnered more revenue to date than any other UAV company from its operations in the US and Switzerland.
The company is pioneering a paradigm shift in transportation and logistics by using emission-free drone technology to deliver items up to 2 kgs with precision over fixed routes over distances of 20 kms in a few minutes.
These flights are Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) and Flight over People (FLOPS). All these deliveries are fully autonomous with remote monitoring from central control rooms. Globally, 80% of e-commerce parcels are under 2kgs, creating a large addressable market for Matternet UAV logistics platform.
