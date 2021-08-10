Mahindra & Mahindra recalls Pikup vehicles for inspection and replacement of fluid pipe

Mahindra & Mahindra announced proactive inspection and replacement of a fluid pipe in some of the Pikup vehicles manufactured between January 2020 and February 2021 for suspicion of improper assembly. This is limited to a batch of 29878 vehicles and is keeping in line with the company's customer centric approach.

The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company.

In an endeavour to ensure a hassle-free experience for its customers, the company is proactively carrying out this activity. This action is also in compliance with voluntary code on vehicle recall.

