Board of Max Healthcare Institute approves investment upto Rs 150 cr in Radiant Mumbai

The Board of Max Healthcare Institute at its meeting held on 10 August 2021 has approved to infuse up to Rs 150 crore in one of the subsidiary companies of the Company i.e.
Radiant Life Care Mumbai (Radiant Mumbai) by way of investment in equity/ preference shares / loan in one or more tranches, and the said investment / loan by the Company would be within the limits.
