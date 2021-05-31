Vakrangee launches comprehensive Covid care package

Vakrangee has launched a Comprehensive COVID care plan in partnership with vHealth by Aetna, a CVS Pharmacy Group Company - Fortune 500 Company.

The 'Comprehensive Covid Care Package' includes various tests and consultations which can be used to determine if a patient is likely to have COVID infection. It includes Key features such as Home collection of COVID-19 RT-PCR test as well as COVID Monitor test facility.

In case the result is positive, the patient will have access to Online specialist Doctors to consult.

The patient can connect with the Expert doctors digitally to get accurate diagnosis and the best possible treatment options for his/her condition.

COVID monitoring test helps to keep a check on various health parameters, ideal for those who recently been diagnosed with COVID-19 infection or have already recovered. It includes monitoring of key parameters such as Complete Blood count (CBC), C-reactive Protein (CRP), Lactic acid Dehydrogenas (LDH), Kidney Function test (KFT), and Liver Function test (LFT). Currently, to start with, the service has been made available in Tier 1 cities across the country.

