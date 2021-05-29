Board of Advanced Enzyme Technologies approves acquisition of additional 15% stake in JC Biotech

-
At meeting held on 29 May 2021The Board of Advanced Enzyme Technologies at its meeting held on 29 May 2021 has approved the acquisition of additional stake of 15% of equity share capital of JC Biotech by purchase of 31,06,680 equity shares for consideration of Rs 21.12 crore. On completion of the acquisition, the company's shareholding in JC Biotech will increase from 70% to 85%.
