Raymond intimates of fire incident at office building in Thane

Raymond announced that a portion of an Office building at the company premises at P. O.

Jekegram, Pokharan Road No. 1, Thane (West) has been affected by fire. The fire has been contained by the Fire Officers & Regional Disaster Management Cell Officials and the damage is being assessed. There are no injuries or casualties.

The affected building is adequately insured and business of the Company continues normally.

