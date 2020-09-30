Indiabulls Housing Finance divests further stake in OakNorth

-
Fro a consideration of Rs 630 croreIndiabulls Housing Finance has further sold a portion of its stake in OakNorth Holding (the wholly owning parent company of OakNorth Bank) (OakNorth) to TEMF (a fund managed by Toscafund Asset Management) for approximately Rs 630 crore.
With the latest stake sale, the Company has raised a total of Rs 1,832 crore as fresh equity in the month of September 2020 (Rs 683 crore through QIP and Rs 1,149 crore through sale of stake in OakNorth) adding to the regulatory equity capital of the Company.
