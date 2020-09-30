Godrej Properties acquires land for new project in Kalyan, Mumbai

Godrej Properties announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a well-located land parcel in Kalyan.

Spread across 20 acres, this project will offer approximately 139,000 square meters (1.5 million square feet) of saleable area comprising primarily of residential apartments of varied configurations with a small amount of retail / commercial space.

Kalyan is an established micro-market within MMR and this site is strategically located with multiple schools, hospitals, retail and residential spaces in close proximity.

