RBI Announces Auction of Government of India Dated Securities For Rs 26000 Crore

Government of India (GOI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 26,000 crore. These include 4.26% GS 2023 (Rs 3000 crore), 6.10% GS 2031 (Rs 14000 crores) and 6.76% GS 2061 (Rs 9000 crores).

The auction will be conducted using uniform price method for 4.26% GS 2023, 6.10% GS 2031 and multiple price method for 6.76% GS 2061. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on September 03, 2021 (Friday).

