India On Cusp Of Major Maritime Revolution

-
ALSO READ
Shipping Corporation of India seeks approval for disposal of non-core assets
Government Working On Multi-modal Logistics Solutions To Bring Down Cost Of Transportation
APSEZ, Tata Communications, AU Small Finance Bank in focus
Hong Kong Market extends losses to seventh day
Sagar Cements receives affirmation in credit ratings for bank facilities
-
Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways & AYUSH, Govt of India today said that India is on the cusp of major maritime revolution and requires a vibrant and strong maritime industry for both economic and strategic reasons. The goals set to achieve in the 'Maritime India Vision 2030' will help accelerate the growth of the sector and aspire to bring the Indian maritime industry at par with the top global benchmark in the next 10 years, he added.
Addressing the Indian Ports & Logistics Conclave 'Developing Ports for the Future: New India@75', organized by FICCI, Sonowal said that port development in India is guided by the flagship Sagarmala program and the Maritime India Vision 2030. Stressing upon the importance of reducing logistic cost in the country, he highlighted that the recently passed Inland vessel Act, 2021 will usher a new era in the inland water transport sector and shall also fulfil the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, to make the legislative framework user friendly and promote ease of doing business, he emphasized
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU