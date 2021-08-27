India On Cusp Of Major Maritime Revolution

Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways & AYUSH, Govt of India today said that India is on the cusp of major maritime revolution and requires a vibrant and strong maritime industry for both economic and strategic reasons. The goals set to achieve in the 'Maritime India Vision 2030' will help accelerate the growth of the sector and aspire to bring the Indian maritime industry at par with the top global benchmark in the next 10 years, he added.

Addressing the Indian Ports & Logistics Conclave 'Developing Ports for the Future: New India@75', organized by FICCI, Sonowal said that port development in India is guided by the flagship Sagarmala program and the Maritime India Vision 2030. Stressing upon the importance of reducing logistic cost in the country, he highlighted that the recently passed Inland vessel Act, 2021 will usher a new era in the inland water transport sector and shall also fulfil the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, to make the legislative framework user friendly and promote ease of doing business, he emphasized

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)