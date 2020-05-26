RBI Announces Cash Management Bill For Rs 80000 Crore

The Reserve Bank of India has announced the auction of 84-Day Government of India Cash Management Bill for Rs 80000 crore. The Auction Date is May 28th 2020 while Maturity Date is August 20th 2020. The auction will be conducted using "Multiple Price Auction" method.

The competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) between 10.00 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. The result of the auction will be announced on the same day. Cash Management Bills will have the generic character of Treasury Bills.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)