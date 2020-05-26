India Cuts Holdings Of US Treasuries To Ten Month Low

-
After increasing the holding of US government securities for two straight months, India sharply cut its exposure to it by $21 billion to $156.5 billion in March 2020, taking the holding to the lowest in 11 months. In April last year, the same stood at USD 155.3 billion, according to data from the US Treasury Department.
The Reserve Bank of India buys these bonds. India's holdings were at a record high of $177.5 billion in February 2020.
