JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit rises 14.90% in the March 2022 quarter
Business Standard

RBI Announces First Premature Redemption Under Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme

Capital Market 

RBI stated yesterday that In terms of GOI Notification F. No.4(8) - W&M/2017 dated April 20, 2017 (SGB 2017-18, Series I - Issue date May 12, 2017) on Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme, premature redemption of Gold Bond may be permitted after fifth year from the date of issue of such Gold Bond on the date on which interest is payable.

Accordingly, the first due date of premature redemption of the above tranche shall be May 12, 2022. Further, the redemption price of SGB shall be based on the simple average closing gold price of 999 purity, of the week (Monday-Friday), preceding the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA). Accordingly, the redemption price for the first premature redemption due on May 12, 2022 shall be Rs 5,147/- (Rupees Five thousand one hundred forty-seven only) per unit of SGB based on the simple average of closing gold price for the week May 02-06, 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, May 10 2022. 14:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU