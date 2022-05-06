PM reviews situation of Wheat supply, stocks and exports

-
PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review various aspects of wheat supply, stock and exports. PM was given a detailed presentation on the issues. He was briefed regarding the impact of high temperatures in the months of March-April 2022 on Crop production.
The status of procurement and export of wheat were reviewed. In the light of increasing demand for agricultural products of India, the Prime Minister directed that all steps be taken to ensure quality norms and standards so that India evolves into an assured source of food grain and other agricultural products. He also asked officials to ensure maximum help to farmers. PM was also briefed regarding prevailing market rates which are beneficial to farmers.
