RBI announces Longer Term Variable Rate Repo Operations of Rs 1 lakh crore for March 2019

Auctions will be conducted in addition to the regular 14-day variable rate Term Repo auctionsAs the Liquidity demand in the system increases in March every year due to a variety of year-end factors, Reserve Bank of India stands ready to inject adequate additional liquidity using a combination of appropriate instruments, while continuing with its normal Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) operations in order to provide flexibility to the banking system in its liquidity management.
After reviewing the current and evolving liquidity conditions in the banking system, it has been decided to conduct the following four variable rate Term Repo auctions of Rs 1 lakh crore in March 2019. These auctions will be conducted in addition to the regular 14-day variable rate Term Repo auctions.
