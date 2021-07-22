RBI Announces Underwriting Auction For Sale Of Government Securities For Rs 26000 Crore

The Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Stock detailed below through auctions to be held on July 23, 2021. These securities include 4.26 GS 2023 (Rs 3000 crore), 6.10% GS 2031 (Rs 14000 crore) and 6.76% GS 2061 (Rs 9000 crore). he underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on July 23, 2021 (Friday).

PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E- Kuber) System between 09:00 A. M. and 09:30 A. M. on the date of underwriting auction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)