India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Rises Above 97%

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 41.54 crores. Cumulatively, 41,54,72,455 vaccine doses have been administered through 51,36,590 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 34,25,446 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,03,90,687 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 36,977 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.36%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

India has reported 42,015 daily new cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since twenty-four continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs. India's Active Caseload today stands at 4,07,170 and active cases now constitute 1.30% of the country's total Positive Cases.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)