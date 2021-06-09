RBI approves re-appointment of CS Ghosh as MD, CEO of Bandhan Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 8 June 2021, granted approval for re-appointment of Chandra Shekhar Ghosh as the managing director and chief executive officer for a period of 3 years, with effect from 10 July 2021.

The re-appointment as above is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the bank.

Bandhan Bank reported an 80.1% fall in net profit to Rs 103.03 crore on 13.2% rise in total income to Rs 3,787.91 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Bandhan Bank operates as a commercial bank. The bank has its presence in 34 states and union territories in India with 5,310 banking outlets serving 2.30 crore customers, as on 31 March 2021.

Shares of Bandhan Bank were up 2.28% at Rs 323.65.

