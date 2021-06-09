Volumes jump at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd counter

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd saw volume of 338.23 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 554.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60961 shares

Vaibhav Global Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, Responsive Industries Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 June 2021.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd saw volume of 338.23 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 554.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60961 shares. The stock increased 6.08% to Rs.429.00. Volumes stood at 43051 shares in the last session.

Vaibhav Global Ltd saw volume of 2.18 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 11.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18579 shares. The stock increased 3.70% to Rs.827.70. Volumes stood at 48742 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd registered volume of 15146 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 9.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1559 shares. The stock rose 0.20% to Rs.3,501.45. Volumes stood at 1283 shares in the last session.

Responsive Industries Ltd recorded volume of 1.01 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 8.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12579 shares. The stock gained 14.10% to Rs.167.55. Volumes stood at 2719 shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 79967 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13381 shares. The stock increased 5.97% to Rs.634.30. Volumes stood at 19021 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)