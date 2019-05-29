World looking at India with keen interest: Vice President

Interacting with the Trainees of the 2018 Batch of the (IFS) and Bhutanese Diplomats, the referred to the growing prominence of on the world stage and underscored the need for enhancing support from world nations and building a sustained dialogue in favor of UNSC reforms.

The also stressed the need to build a consensus for expansion and democratization of a number of multilateral fora to ensure representation to a number of other emerging nations. Congratulating the young officers for choosing IFS as a profession, Mr. said that the Service offered a challenging and exciting career and a unique opportunity to take India's great civilizational and cultural ethos with its developmental aspirations to the rest of the world.

Terming the young diplomats as 'future spokespersons, interpreters, and narrators of India's story to the world', the said that they would soon work on constructing new bridges of understanding between and the rest of the world. 'You can play an important role in shaping the geopolitics of the future and in determining the new world order', he told them.

cautioned that the return of the unwelcome tendency of protectionism would adversely impact the global effort for collective advancement. Despite the acknowledged need for an Integrated World Order, new walls are being to the free flow of goods and services and people as well, he added. Outlining the challenges the budding diplomats would have to deal with, he expressed his concern over the threat posed by terrorism. Observing that no country was immune to the consequences of terrorism, he called for a united response from world nations to curb the menace of terrorism.

The Vice President said that the world community would need India's participation to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, because of the problems faced by the planet today needed a humane and holistic vision. The world needs because it needs a voice that speaks of peace, non-violence and peaceful co-existence. Stating that India was moving on the development path swiftly, said that the world was looking at India with keen interest. He emphasized the need to take advantage of this momentum by capitalizing on opportunities in areas of trade, services, investments, and infrastructure. Diplomats must be proactive in enabling Indian industries and business to tap into world markets and must do their best in encouraging foreign investment to flow into India, he stressed.

