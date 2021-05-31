RBI imposes monetary penalty on HDFC Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 27 May 2021 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 10 crore on the bank.
The penalty has been imposed for marketing / sale of third party non-financial products in contravention of certain provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.
The announcement was made on Saturday, 29 May 2021. HDFC Bank is currently trading lower by 0.43% at Rs 1,494.70.
HDFC Bank is a private sector bank. As of 31 March 2021, the bank's distribution network was at 5,608 branches and 16,087 ATMs / cash deposit & withdrawal machines (CDMs) across 2,902 cities/towns.
The private lender reported 18.2% rise in net profit to Rs 8,186.51 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 6,927.69 crore in Q4 FY20. Total income of the bank rose 5.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 38,017.50 crore during the quarter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU