Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Oswal Agro Mills Ltd and Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 May 2021.

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd crashed 8.61% to Rs 37.15 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 21171 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2697 shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd tumbled 8.57% to Rs 37.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd lost 7.68% to Rs 21.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd fell 7.67% to Rs 12.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 90899 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70495 shares in the past one month.

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd dropped 7.34% to Rs 707.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 39488 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11189 shares in the past one month.

