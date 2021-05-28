T.V. Today Network Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Patel Engineering Ltd, HEG Ltd, Bharat Bijlee Ltd and Rane Holdings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 May 2021.

T.V. Today Network Ltd tumbled 11.92% to Rs 312.7 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 24390 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29573 shares in the past one month.

Patel Engineering Ltd crashed 8.28% to Rs 15.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

HEG Ltd lost 7.71% to Rs 2171.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47764 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35260 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Bijlee Ltd plummeted 7.00% to Rs 1293.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7909 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3676 shares in the past one month.

Rane Holdings Ltd shed 6.38% to Rs 562.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4084 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2530 shares in the past one month.

