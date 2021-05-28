Ipca Lab Q4 PAT spurts 94% YoY to Rs 161 cr

On a consolidated basis, Ipca Laboratories recorded 94% jump in net profit to Rs 161.20 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 83.05 crore in Q4 FY20.

Revenue from operations rose 3.81% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,114.66 crore during the quarter.

The company incurred a forex gain of Rs 13.24 crore in the fourth quarter compared with a forex loss of Rs 23.62 crore in the same period last year.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 192.13 crore, up by 71.2% from Rs 112.25 crore in Q4 FY20.

The company recorded 89% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1141 crore on 16.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,419.99 crore in FY21 over FY20.

Ipca is a pharmaceutical company with a strong thrust on exports which now account for 52% of company's income. Ipca is vertically integrated and produces finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The scrip slumped 7.98% to end at Rs 2024.25 on Friday.

