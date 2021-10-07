RBI Likely To Continue With Accommodative Policy Stance, Says FICCI Survey

-
ALSO READ
Accommodative Stance Of RBI Is Encouraging: FICCI President
GDP growth for 2021-22 projected at 9.1%: FICCI Economic Outlook Survey
Nandita Munshaw appointed as new chairperson of FICCI FLO Ahmedabad Chapter
Monetary Policy Should Remain Accommodative Says RBI Governor
NARCL Signifies Continuation Of Reforms Process In Banking Sector Says FICCI
-
Could Resort To Mild Liquidity Draining Policies In Forthcoming Monetary Policy
There was clear unanimity that the Reserve Bank of India will maintain status quo on the repo rate and will continue with an accommodative stance in the forthcoming monetary policy, FICCI reported. Growth remains a clear priority for the Central Bank and the same has been clearly communicated in the past rounds of monetary policy announcements. The latest GDP numbers for Q1 of 2021-22 did report a robust y-o-y growth which was backed by a low base. However, on a sequential basis a contraction was reported in the GDP growth in the first quarter. Also, inflation - which is being seen as a major concern -has reported some easing over the last two months. Thus, an accommodative stance is widely expected to be maintained over the near term. Until then, the Central Bank could continue to resort to milder liquidity draining policies.
With regard to heading back to the process of normalization, it was largely felt that the Central Bank may indicate a change of stance from accommodative to neutral in the February 2022 policy meeting. However, a hike in the repo rate only looks imminent in the next fiscal year (April 2022). Also, the path towards positive real interest rates is expected to be a staggered one. Much would be contingent on the build-up in domestic price levels and the extent of tapering by the Federal Reserve.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU