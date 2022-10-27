RBI MPC to hold additional meeting on 3 Nov

-
"Under the provisions of Section 45ZN of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act 1934, read along with the Gazette notifications S. O.2215(E) dated June 27, 2016 and S.
O.1422(E) dated March 31, 2021 and the Regulation 7 of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and Monetary Policy Process Regulation, 2016, an additional meeting of the MPC is being scheduled on November 3, 2022," RBI said in a notification today.
The MPC last met on 28 - 30 September 2022. It was slated to meet for the last time this calendar year on 5 - 7 December 2022.
