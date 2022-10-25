India's foreign exchange reserves dip

-
ALSO READ
India's Forex Reserves Decline Further By $3 Billion In A Week
India Forex Reserves Decline USD 1.152 Billion To USD 571.56 Billion
India's Forex Reserves Rise Significantly After 4 Straight Weekly Fall
India's Forex Reserves In CY2022 Record Steepest Fall In 10 Years
India's Forex Reserves Fall By $7.5 Billion
-
India's forex reserves had fallen to their lowest since July 2020, to 532.66 billion U. S. dollars for the week ending September 30. India's Foreign Currency Assets reduced by 2.83 billion U. S. dollars to 468.67 billion U. S. dollars.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU