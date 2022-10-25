India's foreign exchange reserves dip

India's foreign exchange reserves continued the downward trajectory, dropping 4.5 billion U. S. dollars to 528.37 billion U. S. dollars for the week ending October 14, according to data released by the South Asian country's central bank late Friday. In the previous week ending October 7, the forex reserves had improved for the first time in 10 weeks.

India's forex reserves had fallen to their lowest since July 2020, to 532.66 billion U. S. dollars for the week ending September 30. India's Foreign Currency Assets reduced by 2.83 billion U. S. dollars to 468.67 billion U. S. dollars.

