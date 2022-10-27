JUST IN
India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 219.58 Cr

Capital Market 

India's active caseload currently stands at 20,821. In the last 24 hours, 1,112 new cases and 1,892 recoveries have been recorded.

The daily positivity rate is 0.77%. The recovery rate currently is at 98.77%. Under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 219.58 cr Total Vaccine doses (95.01 cr Second Dose and 22.05 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far.

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 10:14 IST

