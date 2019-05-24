RBI to inject durable liquidity through OMO purchase auction of Rs 15000 crore in June 2019

-
Government securities to be purchased in the auction would be communicated in due courseBased on a review of the evolving liquidity conditions and assessment of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under Open Market Operation (OMO) for Rs 15000 crore on 13 June 2019.
The Government securities to be purchased in the auction would be communicated in due course.
