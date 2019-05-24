India's forex reserves declines by US$ 2.06 billion in the week ended 17 May

-
Forex reserves falls to US$ 418.0 billion as on 17 May 2019India's foreign exchange reserves dipped by US$ 2.06 billion to US$ 418.00 billion in the week ended 17 May 2019. The foreign exchange reserves had stood at US$ 420.06 a week ago.
Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets declined to US$ 390.20 billion in the week ended 17 May 2019 from US$ 392.23 billion a week ago.
The gold asset were flat at US$ 23.02 billion, while SDRs were also steady at US$ 1.44 billion in the week ended 17 May 2019.
India's foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 5.13 billion over March 2019 and moved up US$ 2.94 billion over a year ago level mainly driven by the rise in foreign currency assets.
