India's forex reserves declines by US$ 2.06 billion in the week ended 17 May

Forex reserves falls to US$ 418.0 billion as on 17 May 2019

India's dipped by US$ 2.06 billion to US$ 418.00 billion in the week ended 17 May 2019. The had stood at US$ 420.06 a week ago.

Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets declined to US$ 390.20 billion in the week ended 17 May 2019 from US$ 392.23 billion a week ago.

The gold asset were flat at US$ 23.02 billion, while SDRs were also steady at US$ 1.44 billion in the week ended 17 May 2019.

India's increased by US$ 5.13 billion over March 2019 and moved up US$ 2.94 billion over a year ago level mainly driven by the rise in foreign currency assets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)