JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

FICCI pitches for abolition of mat in the full-budget
Business Standard

India's forex reserves declines by US$ 2.06 billion in the week ended 17 May

Capital Market 

Forex reserves falls to US$ 418.0 billion as on 17 May 2019

India's foreign exchange reserves dipped by US$ 2.06 billion to US$ 418.00 billion in the week ended 17 May 2019. The foreign exchange reserves had stood at US$ 420.06 a week ago.

Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets declined to US$ 390.20 billion in the week ended 17 May 2019 from US$ 392.23 billion a week ago.

The gold asset were flat at US$ 23.02 billion, while SDRs were also steady at US$ 1.44 billion in the week ended 17 May 2019.

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 5.13 billion over March 2019 and moved up US$ 2.94 billion over a year ago level mainly driven by the rise in foreign currency assets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 18:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements