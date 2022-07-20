RBI renews its statement of commitment to FX Global Code

-
ALSO READ
Celebrity jewellery trend prediction for awards show season: Shorter statement necklaces set in platinum will remain popular on the red carpet
MGH Logistics renews Pune Warehouse to serve global automotive clients
iServeU secures an investment commitment of INR 100 Crores
Framework For Cross Border Insolvency To Be Announced Soon Under Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code
A Low Code IoT platform Thingsup aiming to connect 50K IoT nodes this year
-
RBI continues to support the principles of good practices within the Code. RBI had also facilitated the formation of India Foreign Exchange Committee (IFXC) to promote adoption and adherence of the Code among FX market participants in India,the RBI said through a press release on Wednesday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU