RBI renews its statement of commitment to FX Global Code

The Reserve Bank of India has renewed its statement of commitment to the FX Global Code, which is a compilation of best market practices formulated by central banks worldwide.

RBI continues to support the principles of good practices within the Code. RBI had also facilitated the formation of India Foreign Exchange Committee (IFXC) to promote adoption and adherence of the Code among FX market participants in India,the RBI said through a press release on Wednesday.

