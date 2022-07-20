India eases windfall tax on petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, crude oil

The government on Wednesday (20 July 2022) slashed the windfall tax on petrol, diesel, jet fuel and crude oil following a decline in international rates.
It reduced the windfall tax on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by Rs 2 a litre and scrapped a Rs 6 per litre tax on export of petrol. The tax on ATF has now been cut to Rs 4 a litre from Rs 6 and on diesel to Rs 11 from Rs 13 per litre.
Further, the Rs 23,250 per tonne additional tax on crude oil produced domestically has been cut to Rs 17,000 per tonne.
On 1 July, the Ministry of Finance imposed a cess of Rs 23,250 per tonne (by way of special additional excise duty - SAED) on crude oil produced domestically. It also slapped a Rs 6 per litre tax on the export of petrol and jet fuel (ATF) and Rs 13 a litre on the export of diesel effective 1 July 2022. With this, India joined a select league of nations globally that have taxed windfall gains accruing to oil companies from soaring energy prices.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU