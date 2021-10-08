RBI Retains FY22 GDP Growth Projection At 9.5%; CPI Pegged At 5.3%

The Reserve Bank Of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to maintain status quo and keep the repo rate unchanged at 4%. The reverse repo rate will continue to be 3.35%. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said the policy stance continues to be accommodative. The monetary policy committee voted 5:1 to maintain an accommodative stance and keep the key rates unchanged.
RBI Governor announced that the CPI inflation is projected at 5.3% for the current financial year 2021-22. In the second quarter of current fiscal, inflation is seen at 5.1%, at 4.5% in the third quarter, and at 5.8% in the fourth quarter of the fiscal. The gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the first quarter of the next financial year 2022-23 is projected at 17.1%. For the current fiscal 2021-22, GDP growth projection is retained at 9.5%. The RBI Governor added that the growth is projected at 7.9% in second quarter, at 6.8% in third quarter, and 6.1% in fourth quarter of the financial year. The domestic economy grew by 20.1% in the first quarter of the current financial year. The sharp jump in the gross domestic product (GDP) was mostly aided by the low base effect as the economy had contracted by a record 24.4% in the year-ago period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU