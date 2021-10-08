Economic Buzz: World Bank Sees Indian Economy Expanding By 8.3% In Current Fiscal

-
ALSO READ
Wipro, Securonix announce partnership to deliver managed security services
Maruti Suzuki to hike prices from second quarter
Wipro partners with Securonix for providing managed security services
Quick Heal Technologies launches cloud based security management platform - Seqrite Hawkk
Sensex, Nifty end with minor cuts; PSU Bank edge lower
-
The Indian economy is expected to grow by 8.3% in the fiscal year 2021-22, due to an increase in public investment and incentives to boost manufacturing, according to the latest update from the World Bank.
Real GDP in the current fiscal year is expected to grow by 8.3%, which is in line with the last forecast from June 2021, and a 1.8 percentage point downward revision from the forecast in March 2021, said the World Bank's Fall 2021 economic update for South Asia. The Indian economy is estimated to clock moderate growth of 7.5% next year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU