JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Grasim advances after strong Q3 result

Australia Market extends gain for fourth straight session
Business Standard

RBI's change in Monetary Policy Stance is a welcome beginning: FICCI

Capital Market 

Commenting on the Monetary Policy Announcement by RBI earlier today, Mr Sandip Somany, President, FICCI said "It is a welcome beginning and we are happy to note that RBI's MPC has decided to change the stance of Monetary Policy from calibrated tightening to neutral. There is also a firm recognition of the need to strengthen private investment activity and buttress private consumption.

While FICCI had hoped for a larger cut in the repo rate, we believe that the cut of 25 basis points will be followed up with more such measures in the subsequent months."

"The Interim Union Budget presented earlier this month contained a series of measures that would aid growth. The need of the hour is for monetary policy to complement the fiscal policy and strengthen the growth impulses that are slowly building in the economy. This is important as we do not foresee much impetus coming from external sources of growth as the global economy continues to show signs of moderation. In such a scenario, all levers must be used to strengthen India's domestic economy through greater consumption demand and investments. FICCI hopes that the indication given by RBI today will soon be translated into lower lending rates by banks for both retail and corporate loans," added Mr Somany.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 15:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements