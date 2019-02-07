RBI's change in Monetary Policy Stance is a welcome beginning: FICCI

Commenting on the Announcement by RBI earlier today, Mr Sandip Somany, President, said "It is a welcome beginning and we are happy to note that RBI's MPC has decided to change the stance of from calibrated tightening to neutral. There is also a firm recognition of the need to strengthen private investment activity and buttress private consumption.

While had hoped for a larger cut in the repo rate, we believe that the cut of 25 basis points will be followed up with more such measures in the subsequent months."

"The Interim Union Budget presented earlier this month contained a series of measures that would aid growth. The need of the hour is for to complement the fiscal policy and strengthen the growth impulses that are slowly building in the This is important as we do not foresee much impetus coming from external sources of growth as the global continues to show signs of moderation. In such a scenario, all levers must be used to strengthen India's domestic through greater consumption demand and investments. hopes that the indication given by RBI today will soon be translated into lower lending rates by banks for both retail and corporate loans," added Mr Somany.

