Coal Stocks at Power Plants See 42% Increase

India Ltd. has supplied 407.02 MT to during current year up to 04.02.2019thereby achieving a growth of 7.3% over the same period of last year.As on 04.02.2019, the average rake loading of CIL to including loading from Washery& Good-Shed is 252.5 Rakes/day, which is an impressive growth of 13% over same period of last year.

This supply is likely to further increase due to the opening of the Dhanbad-Chandrapuraline which shall facilitate faster evacuation of from the BCCL subsidiary of CIL.

The increased coal supply has resulted in building up of comfortable coal stock at the end of the Thermal Power Plants. As on 04.02.2019, power plants are having 20.870 MT coal stock which is sufficient for 13 days. This is an increase of 42% over the stock of same period of last year. The coal stock at TPPs on 04.02.2018 was 14.68 MT.

