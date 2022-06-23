RBI's Das Says High Inflation Continues To Be Major Concern, Revival Of Economic Activity Remains Steady

-
ALSO READ
Core Inflation In India Remains Elevated According To RBI Governor
MCX jumps after Sebi approves options on commodity indices
Nifty scales 16,800; breadth positive
NAYAB launches their exquisite new arrivals of premium jewelleries and personalized gift items for Valentine's Day
Equities extend day's high; Nifty nears 16,800 mark
-
The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stated in latest monetary policy meeting that global growth and trade are steadily decelerating, global commodity prices remain firm and financial markets worldwide are turning more volatile. Monetary policy normalisation has become the order of the day across most central banks. The war has globalised inflationary pressures across geographies, and there are increasing risks of long-term inflation expectations getting unanchored. While prices of a few commodities - such as metals and fertilisers - have seen some softening, most food and all energy prices remain elevated.
Against this background, the domestic CPI inflation for April 2022 surged to 7.8 per cent - the fourth consecutive month of inflation being above the upper tolerance level of 6.0 per cent. Adverse spillovers from high global commodity prices continue to impinge on domestic prices in April and thereafter. Domestic factors also played a role, with a strong heat wave and consequent loss of production resulting in significant pick-up in prices of several food items. According to our latest assessment, the average annual inflation in the current year (2022-23) is expected to be 6.7 per cent, with the first three quarters remaining above six per cent.
Growth impulses, on the other hand, are broadly evolving in line with expectations as borne out by the available high-frequency indicators during April-May 2022. The forecast of a normal southwest monsoon, the improvement in employment conditions as reflected in the rates of labour force participation (LFP) and employment, the early results from RBI surveys indicating steady rise in capacity utilisation and improving non-food credit growth augur well for the growth outlook. Together, these developments can be expected to support private consumption and investment. Net household financial savings (HFS) in 2021-22, although moderating from the preceding year, remained above pre-pandemic levels and along with healthy balance sheets of banks and corporates, can support private consumption and investment. Merchandise exports clocked double-digit growth for the fifteenth successive month in May 2022, despite heightened global uncertainty. In the wake of all these developments, the projection of growth for 2022-23 has been retained at 7.2 per cent, the same as in the April MPC resolution.
Das noted that while high inflation continues to be the major concern, revival of economic activity remains steady and is gaining traction. The time is appropriate to go for a further increase in the policy rate to effectively deal with inflation and inflation expectations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU