Domestic Air Passenger Volume Hits 1.2 Crore In May 2022

Domestic air passenger traffic rose to 1.2 crore in May 2022, marking a spurt of 11 percent as compared to the preceding month, as per the data shared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on June 22.

The air traffic has inched closer to the pre-pandemic level, as the domestic airlines had cumulatively ferried a total of 1.22 crore passengers in May 2019.

