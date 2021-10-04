TCI Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd, Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Creative Eye Ltd and Rollatainers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 October 2021.

TCI Finance Ltd crashed 10.52% to Rs 5.36 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7749 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3504 shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 7.98. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 70 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 705 shares in the past one month.

Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd lost 4.97% to Rs 101.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 61223 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22014 shares in the past one month.

Creative Eye Ltd shed 4.96% to Rs 3.64. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63001 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5886 shares in the past one month.

Rollatainers Ltd corrected 4.91% to Rs 2.71. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

