Tube Investments of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hikal Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 October 2021.

Hikal Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 October 2021.

Tube Investments of India Ltd lost 4.63% to Rs 1325.25 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9591 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45348 shares in the past one month.

Hikal Ltd tumbled 4.31% to Rs 552.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 82509 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36262 shares in the past one month.

Indus Towers Ltd crashed 3.79% to Rs 303.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

IDBI Bank Ltd corrected 3.50% to Rs 48.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd plummeted 3.30% to Rs 205. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 61288 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)