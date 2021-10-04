Adani Ports gains after Sept cargo volume rises 24% YoY

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rose 1.48% to Rs 757 after the company said its cargo volume rose 24% year-on-year (YoY) to 23.08 million metric tonnes (MMT) in September 2021.

In the month September 2021, the company's cargo portfolio grew in all segments with Container leading the segments with 18%, Other Bulk cargo by 22%, Coal 16 % and Crude by 9%.

During the quarter ending 30 September 2021, container continued to lead with 40% share, followed by coal with 30%, crude at 9% and other bulk cargo at 21%. APSEZ said that the cargo mix of the portfolio remained sturdy and also saw robust growth.

During the first half of FY22, APSEZ handled cargo volume of 160 MMT (includes 15.90 MMT for Gangavaram Port), which is a growth of 64% on a year-on-year basis.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), a part of globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to ports and logistics platform for India.

The company reported 77% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,342 crore on a 99% increase in consolidated revenue to Rs 4,557 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

