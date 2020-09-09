RBL Bank Ltd extends losing spree

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 173.45, down 3.53% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 54.14% in last one year as compared to a 1.77% rally in NIFTY and a 20.26% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 173.45, down 3.53% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 11231.25. The Sensex is at 38089.93, down 0.72%.RBL Bank Ltd has lost around 4.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22744.4, down 2.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 145.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 266.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.06 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

