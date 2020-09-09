Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 23.78 points or 1.41% at 1664.05 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 4.54%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 3.75%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 3.57%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 3.41%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were DLF Ltd (down 0.87%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.83%), Sobha Ltd (down 0.79%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.44%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.4%).

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 225.76 or 0.59% at 38139.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 67.15 points or 0.59% at 11250.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 209.24 points or 1.45% at 14228.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 45.1 points or 0.93% at 4799.58.

On BSE,610 shares were trading in green, 1940 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

