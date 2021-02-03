RBL Bank Ltd jumps around 5.50%,

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 255.7, up 5.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.81% in last one year as compared to a 23.82% gain in NIFTY and a 13.06% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 255.7, up 5.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14832.75. The Sensex is at 50422.04, up 1.25%. RBL Bank Ltd has added around 6.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34267.9, up 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 210.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 209.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 256.95, up 6.05% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 26.5 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

