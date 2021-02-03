City Union Bank Ltd stays supported

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 182.05, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.83% in last one year as compared to a 23.81% jump in NIFTY and a 11.52% jump in the Nifty Private Bank.

City Union Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 182.05, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14832.05. The Sensex is at 50387.73, up 1.18%. City Union Bank Ltd has gained around 1.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18587.6, up 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.76 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)